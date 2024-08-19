Driver was trapped in the masses of water

Transformer station under water

Another complicating factor was that there was no power supply in some regions. The main transformer, which supplies the town from the high-voltage grid, was lucky: the water rose higher and higher. "We were close to having to switch it off - the water level miraculously leveled out five centimetres beforehand," report the emergency services. The weather data was also monitored closely: "Another storm cell approached at the weekend, but it dissipated again," reported a Floriani.