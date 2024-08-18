Horror scenes in Vienna
Washed under bus: woman continues to fight for her life
After the record rainfall in Vienna on Saturday, one person is still fighting for her life. The woman (35) fell at a bus stop in the late afternoon and was pushed under a stationary bus by the masses of water.
In Vienna-Döbling, 110 liters of rain per square meter fell within a very short time. This is the highest summer value in the 152-year history of measurements at the Hohe Warte.
And this was also clearly felt by the population: by Sunday morning, the Vienna Fire Brigade and other emergency services had been called out more than 600 times. For one woman, waiting for the bus ended fatally in the afternoon ...
The pedestrian fell at a bus stop in Gunoldstraße. Due to the masses of water and the strong current, she was pushed under a bus. Passers-by immediately rushed to help (see video above).
Condition "life-threatening"
In the end, the 35-year-old could only be rescued with the help of the fire department and the vehicle was lifted. She was taken to the intensive care unit of Vienna General Hospital in a critical condition and was still fighting for her life on Sunday. According to initial information, the woman's condition was classified as "life-threatening", and unfortunately this did not change the next day.
People rescued from lifts
Due to the large number of emergency calls on Saturday in Vienna, the professional fire department had to deal with the operations in blocks. Support was provided by the disaster relief service and the two volunteer fire departments in the capital. Cellars and underpasses had to be pumped out and people had to be freed from lifts, some of which had become stuck due to power failures.
This is how the Viennese experienced the storm on Saturday:
The clean-up work continued on Sunday morning, with cellars having to be cleared of water and fallen trees removed, for example.
Flight canceled due to storm
The weather chaos also brought traffic at Vienna-Schwechat Airport to a temporary standstill. Late in the evening, the airport's departure and arrival boards showed delays lasting hours in some cases. According to the specialist website Flightradar24.com, 39 flights were delayed by an average of 70 minutes and one flight was canceled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
