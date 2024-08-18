Heike Eder:
“Pessimism doesn’t get you anywhere”
Federal Councillor Heike Eder, once a successful disabled sportswoman, is running for the National Council as the ÖVP's top candidate in the southern constituency. The Batschuns native's path was not mapped out in advance.
"Krone": Ms. Eder, there are people who have wanted to be chancellor or mayor since they were little. Your big dream was probably a gold medal at the Olympic Games, wasn't it?
Heike Eder: I've always been interested in politics, but it was never my wish to take on a mandate and I never really thought about it. I got into politics a few years ago through Rainer Keckeis, the director of the Chamber of Labor at the time. When I was head of HR at the AK, he asked me if I would like to become a substitute Federal Councillor.
And you said yes straight away?
I thought about it carefully. It was clear to me that I had to show my colors and join a party. And it was also clear that it would be the ÖVP. It was always the party I identified with the most. But it was a hurdle for me because I think that other parties also have good ideas and should be granted success. At the same time, it was a chance to get a taste of politics.
What ultimately persuaded you to take the plunge into politics?
One point is that it always bothered me that predominantly older, gray-haired men were represented in parliament. Political bodies should reflect society. They should include women and men at different stages of life as well as people with and without disabilities, with and without a migration background...
Heike Eder
At the age of 18 - on November 28, 2006 - the then pupil of the ski high school in Stams had a training accident. After getting stuck in a gate during slalom training, she fell into an unsecured shaft at the edge of the artificial snow slope. She suffered life-threatening internal injuries, a complicated femur fracture and several vertebral fractures. She was taken by helicopter to hospital in Murnau (Bavaria) and underwent emergency surgery.
And the second point?
I have the feeling that I'm living a privileged life. Even though I've suffered a heavy blow of fate. I know that there are not only highs, but also lows and setbacks. I've experienced many good things and a lot of solidarity, even from strangers. When I had my accident, the first aid chain worked perfectly, otherwise I probably wouldn't still be alive. I met my husband during the subsequent rehab. I've been very lucky in life and I want to give something back to society.
You were diagnosed with spinal cord injury and you say you've been very lucky in life?
Yes, the prognosis was not good. I was told that I would no longer be able to walk, would always be in a wheelchair, would be dependent on a catheter, would have no family of my own and would have to be happy for any job I could get. But none of that has happened. I can even walk again - okay, not very well - but I can walk. I have two small children, a husband, we've built a house. And I've always had jobs that I've enjoyed.
You never struggled with your fate?
Of course, it wasn't easy at first. I had been doing sport every day and suddenly life slowed down from 100 to 0. I was constantly dependent on help and asked myself why it was me of all people and not some couch potato who doesn't like to exercise. But I quickly realized that this wasn't going to get me anywhere.
What has helped you move forward?
It was always clear to me that things would get better. I trained every day, imagining that I could move my foot - until I had beads of sweat on my forehead. It was hard work, but if I hadn't done anything, I wouldn't be where I am today. It was a combination of effort and luck that certain nerves came together. It was a long process. During my studies - I studied economics - I was in a wheelchair. I then went to my exams on crutches for the first time.
What sport do you do today?
When the children are asleep, I use the exercise bike. Otherwise, I put them in the Kiki, which they don't stay in for long, and cycle up the hill somewhere quickly. In winter, I mono-ski and have also won a medal at the Paralympics. I do cross-country skiing sitting down. It's extremely strenuous because I don't use a wheelchair in my everyday life.
Are you sad when you see former teammates at the ski race?
No, I'm at peace with my fate and am happy about my colleagues' successes. But I miss other things, such as hiking. I miss climbing a mountain and looking down into the valley. Taking the gondola to the summit is not the same. I like the challenge and want to enjoy what I have achieved.
What are you still missing?
Sometimes I would like to show my children something - climbing or skiing. Grandpa taught the older one to ski because he can hold him between his feet. I'm there with the mono-ski, but I can't help him much. The bottom line is that I don't often think about things like that and don't struggle with my fate. Maybe that's also because the accident happened so early.
Are you looking forward to the election campaign?
I don't have much experience, as I was relatively far behind in the 2019 state election and heavily pregnant. Now I'm trying to prepare well. I've planned a few things, including a family party. I'm also giving motivational speeches in the constituency. I tell my life story and talk about issues that are important to me. My husband takes the last two weeks off to look after our boys Timo and Livio. Grandma and Grandpa are also always involved and were very supportive of me during my time in the Federal Council.
How well can you reconcile children and politics?
Quite well so far. I am the first woman in the history of the Federal Council to give birth to two children during my term of office. And I am certainly also the one who lives furthest away from Vienna. The swearing-in ceremony was exactly on the day I was due to give birth, but luckily Timo was born five days late.
How difficult is the journey to Vienna?
Rail replacement services are the ultimate horror for me. It's all about getting from the train to the bus quickly. If you're too slow, you don't get a ride. I'm always one of the slowest and then have to wait two hours for the next bus. Changing buses with crutches and a suitcase isn't easy either. Fortunately, I have lovely colleagues like Christine Schwarz-Fuchs to help me.
Flying should be less complicated, shouldn't it?
Everything works perfectly in Altenrhein. In Vienna, I usually book the "wheelchair assistant". But it's a shame if it doesn't come, because the distances are long. But somehow everything always works and there are always people to help you.
What would you like to implement in the National Council?
I believe that the next government needs to take a good look at spending and subsidies in order to achieve a balanced national budget. This is important to me as a representative of the younger generation. I want my generation and my children and grandchildren to receive a decent pension in the future. I also want to get involved in family issues and support people with disabilities.
Why are optimism and confidence important to you in politics?
There is a great deal of disenchantment and many things are being talked down. Of course mistakes have been made here and there. It's important to me to be the voice of confidence, that's what my life experience has taught me. Pessimism doesn't get you anywhere, either in your private life or at work. It basically follows the model of the "self-fulfilling prophecy": if you tell people that everything is bad, they become pessimistic and consume less. Production then declines and jobs are cut. And all because the confidence factor has been lost.
