“Pessimism doesn’t get you anywhere”

You were diagnosed with spinal cord injury and you say you've been very lucky in life?

Yes, the prognosis was not good. I was told that I would no longer be able to walk, would always be in a wheelchair, would be dependent on a catheter, would have no family of my own and would have to be happy for any job I could get. But none of that has happened. I can even walk again - okay, not very well - but I can walk. I have two small children, a husband, we've built a house. And I've always had jobs that I've enjoyed.