A special treat on the lake: brunch on the “Thalia”

In addition to the classics, there is also a cold buffet and a "Live Cooking Station", offering something for every taste. Salmon, grilled prawns and scrambled eggs are not to be missed. If you are interested, you can find all the information at www.woertherseeschifffahrt.at. The special brunch will take place three more times this year (see info). Bookings can also be made via 0463/21155 or office@wsg.co.at.