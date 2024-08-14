Couple had to hold out on the mountain during a thunderstorm

Surprised by the storm

But the most dramatic situation was on the Brennerin. A young couple had been surprised by the storm on the popular hiking trail and got stuck while the storm and rain battered them. The couple from Graz, aged 30 and 31, had set off on the "From the shade into the sun" climbing tour on the Kleiner Däumling in the municipality of Steinbach am Attersee at around 11 am. They were at the last belay station before the summit at around 5.45 pm. The two climbers decided to abseil down from there. However, the rope got caught on the rough rock as well as on the abseil stand and could no longer be pulled off. As a result, they could neither go forwards nor backwards and made an emergency call at 7 pm.