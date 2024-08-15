Decline in campers due to European Football Championships and weather

In recent years, Carinthian tourism has had every reason to celebrate. Thanks in part to the camping offer, the number of overnight stays was quite good. This year, however, local tourism experts are concerned about the figures. "We clearly felt the effects of the bad weather in spring and the European Football Championships," says Barbara Tschöscher from Kärnten Werbung. This is also confirmed by the Austrian Camping Club: "Within the camping community, we noticed that many people tended to camp in Germany in June in order to watch a match locally," says President Tomas Mehlmauer.