Eight years in prison for robbery with toy gun

A pathetic life in fast motion: the 35-year-old has six previous convictions. He was first convicted of robbery in 2009. Most recently, the notorious criminal was sentenced to six and a half years in prison in 2015 for an armed robbery at a bank in Linz. The Innviertel native was released from prison in April 2022. But just two years later, on May 24, 2024 to be precise, he relapsed and robbed a tobacconist's in Altheim wearing a mask and armed with a toy gun.