Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

990 euros loot

Eight years in prison for robbery with toy gun

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 13:12

"Give me the money, quickly, then nothing will happen" - with a toy gun in his hand and a corona mask on his face, a 35-year-old robbed a tobacconist's in Altheim (Upper Austria) on 24 May. The defendant, who has six previous convictions, was sentenced to eight years' unconditional imprisonment on Tuesday at the trial in Ried im Innkreis, not legally binding.

comment0 Kommentare

A pathetic life in fast motion: the 35-year-old has six previous convictions. He was first convicted of robbery in 2009. Most recently, the notorious criminal was sentenced to six and a half years in prison in 2015 for an armed robbery at a bank in Linz. The Innviertel native was released from prison in April 2022. But just two years later, on May 24, 2024 to be precise, he relapsed and robbed a tobacconist's in Altheim wearing a mask and armed with a toy gun.

Heroin addiction as an excuse
At the trial, the defendant tried unsuccessfully to talk himself out of his heroin addiction, claiming that his dealer had left him high and dry on the day of the crime. It did not take long to reach a verdict: eight years unconditional imprisonment for the apparently incorrigible repeat offender. Neither the public prosecutor's office nor the accused made a statement, so the verdict is not yet final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf