Danger to life! Customs officers stopped 163,000 products

Defective electronics and dangerous toys

In January 2023, for example, power adapters were registered for the free movement of goods. Upon inspection, it turned out that the devices had a CE marking, but the instructions for use and the EU papers were missing. The word "adapter" was misspelled as "adaptor" instead. The symbol for separate collection was missing and the energy consumption label was obviously fictitious. In an emergency, these products can cause serious short circuits or even fires. Fire safety experts confirm that this is not the first time this has happened.