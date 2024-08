Austria fake jerseys: what you can get for €16

"The red is a little darker, but the logo is bigger. No, it's smaller. Well, in any case, the white is cleaner." Together with a friendly Hervis sports salesman, the "Krone" went in search of the differences between an original Austria jersey from Puma and a replica from the company Joyfball. "It's really very good," the salesman had to admit. "We normally charge 95 euros for the jersey, now it's in promotion, it costs 74. How much does the fake cost?" 16.39 euros - a sixth of the original price!