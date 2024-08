Child blind after screw accident: Who is to blame?

2.6 centimeters. That's how far a screw protruded 95 centimetres from a tubular steel corner post of a wire mesh fence at a tennis court in Upper Carinthia. This poses no danger to adults - but a little four-year-old girl got too close and her eye was caught directly in the screw. The consequences are devastating. For six years now, a trial has been going on to find out who was partly responsible for the accident. With astonishing findings from the judiciary.