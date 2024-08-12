Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Project with drones

Using sensors to improve the flow of electricity depending on the weather

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 11:00

It is not only important to build new lines to prevent bottlenecks in the power supply: APG (Austrian Power Grip) is currently also optimizing the capacity of the existing high-voltage grid. This is being done with modern sensors that can optimize the flow in the power lines depending on the weather conditions.

comment0 Kommentare

As part of a pilot project, the company is cooperating with Geosphere Austria, which can use its weather data and the sensors on the "wires" to improve the transmission of electricity using a special algorithm.

Drones as agile, flying sensor assemblers
Mounting these instruments used to involve a great deal of effort. "We had to disconnect the lines for this - it took several months," explains project spokesperson Alex Winter. This is now done cost-effectively with drones: The electricity can continue to flow, the sensors can also be installed more quickly and there are also no more waiting times.

This digitalization of the power line infrastructure is particularly effective where there are bottlenecks in the line system: "This allows us to save 100 million euros per year in congestion management - an important part of strengthening the line network with nine billion euros by 2034," says APG spokesperson Christoph Schuh.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf