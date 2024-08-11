After angry speech: Tsitsipas fires his dad

Rumms. That did it. Greece's tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas caused a stir after his second-round defeat at the ATP Masters in Montreal against Kei Nishikori (JAP), now only ranked number 576 in the world. In future, the 25-year-old will no longer be planning with coach father Apostolos. "The coach is not the one who holds the racket in his hand. The player is the one who tries to execute a game plan. It's a job that you create together. It has to be an interaction if I want to develop my tennis game. I don't want to get stuck there."