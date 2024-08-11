Before the US Open
After angry speech: Tsitsipas fires his dad
Tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with his dad as his coach after his elimination in Montreal.
"I need and deserve a coach who listens to me and listens to my feedback as a player. My dad wasn't very smart or very good at handling situations like this and it's not the first time he's done this. I'm really disappointed in him."
Rumms. That did it. Greece's tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas caused a stir after his second-round defeat at the ATP Masters in Montreal against Kei Nishikori (JAP), now only ranked number 576 in the world. In future, the 25-year-old will no longer be planning with coach father Apostolos. "The coach is not the one who holds the racket in his hand. The player is the one who tries to execute a game plan. It's a job that you create together. It has to be an interaction if I want to develop my tennis game. I don't want to get stuck there."
"It's a long journey full of emotions, pressure and expectations. In that moment of disappointment, there were a lot of mistakes and errors on the part of my coach and my father. As an introvert, I tend to hold in my emotions and bottle them up until I reach an explosion point. I consider myself patient, so the fact that I reacted like that shocked me," explained Tsitsipas.
New construction site before the US Open
Just before the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, Tsitsipas, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Monday, has a new construction site to work on. The two-time finalist at major tournaments in New York has performed the worst so far. Round three twice (2010 and 2021) has been the highest of the emotions in the "Big Apple" so far.
Austrian tennis fans can look forward to a treat. The US Open will be shown on the streaming platform JOYN, on PULS 24 and PULS 4. Two matches will be broadcast every day, with "Krone" columnist Stefan Koubek acting as the expert.
