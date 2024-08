Why you shouldn’t watch TV while eating

TV dinners have a rather bad reputation. Originally coined in the USA in the early 20th century, it evokes associations with ready meals full of salt and additives that you eat comfortably on the couch. But what if you opted for a healthier meal while watching your favorite show - with lots of colorful vegetables and whole grains, for example? In fact, studies show that eating in front of the "flickering box" is generally not good for us - regardless of what we eat. There are many reasons for this.