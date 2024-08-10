20 years in prison for violence during the US Capitol storm

Trump incited supporters before the storming

Trump had previously spent weeks spreading the false claim that he had been deprived of a second term in office through massive electoral fraud. Shortly before the storming of the Capitol, the right-wing populist called on his supporters in a speech to march to the Capitol and fight "come hell or high water". Just under a year ago, Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the radical right-wing US Proud Boys militia, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.