Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

CAS hearing

Weighing drama: wrestler still hopes for a medal

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 14:27

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympic Games for being overweight, can still hope to win a medal. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that proceedings are underway, a hearing will be held with the parties involved and a decision is expected to be made before the end of the Games in Paris. Vinesh wants to be awarded a shared silver medal, it added.

The 29-year-old became the first Indian wrestler to reach an Olympic final on Tuesday. However, according to the Indian team, she was 100 grams heavier than the permitted 50 kilograms at the weigh-in on the second day of the competition. Phogat was disqualified as a result.

Her Cuban semi-final opponent Yusneylis Guzman Lopez took her place in the final, lost it and took silver. The Indian delegation lodged a protest with the World Wrestling Federation (UWW), but failed.

Phogat had to go to hospital
The dramatic end to the Indian athlete's gold medal dream caused quite a stir - also because of the measures that had been taken beforehand. Among other things, the athlete's hair had been cut. It was all to no avail. She was even taken to hospital due to the threat of dehydration. Phogat herself declared her retirement a short time later. "Wrestling has won, I have lost. My dreams are shattered, I have no strength to go on," she wrote on X.

Vinesh Phogat (Bild: AP)
Vinesh Phogat
(Bild: AP)

It was not possible for the ad hoc division of the CAS to reach a decision on the Indian team's protest in the short time available before the final on Wednesday evening, the Court of Arbitration for Sport also announced. The defendant, in this case the World Wrestling Federation UWW, should have been heard first. This will now be done. Phogat can therefore hope again after the drama.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf