Win jump time
JUMP DOME – Anyone can jump!
Jump into the fun: The JUMP DOME Klagenfurt, Austria's largest trampoline park, is looking forward to your visit. Win your jumping time now for exciting and active hours here on krone.at!
Even though the first few weeks of the vacations have already been full of adventure, we are making sure that the remaining vacation time will be even more eventful. Look forward to more unforgettable experiences and drop by the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt, Austria's largest trampoline and fun park at Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt.
On a total area of 5,000 m², young and young-at-heart jumping enthusiasts can let off steam 365 days a year. The JUMP DOME offers the perfect leisure activity for anyone who loves fun, adrenaline kicks and exercise. As demand is very high on bad weather days and at weekends, we recommend booking your jump time directly on the JUMP DOME website.
Win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time!
The JUMP DOME Klagenfurt is organizing an exciting competition to ensure that there is still fun and action for the rest of the vacations! You have the chance to win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time each and experience action-packed hours full of fun and adrenaline. Take part and secure your chance of an unforgettable day at the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt!
Simply fill out the form at the end of the post and you're in! The closing date for entries is August 25, 2024, 11:59 pm.
Opening hours during the summer vacations: Open daily from 9 am to 8 pm!
During the summer vacations, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt opens its doors daily from 9 am to 8 pm to offer you an extraordinary experience. Whether it's trampolining, the Ninja Warrior course or the giant air bag - there's something for everyone at the JUMP DOME! Don't miss out on this summer highlight and experience unforgettable moments with your family and friends. Escape the heat and look forward to 100 percent fun and action in the shade!
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt
- Arrival
Easily accessible from all directions. Centrally located in Klagenfurt on Feldkirchner Straße with 120 FREE parking spaces for JUMP DOME customers!
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt, Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt am Wörthersee
- Reservation options:
Online: www.jumpdome.at
E-mail: klagenfurt@jumpdome.at
Phone: +43 (0) 463 3040400
On site: simply drop by during opening hours
- Opening hours:
365 days a year, open all day!
Summer vacation daily from 9:00-20:00
- Prices and tickets:
Single admission, family discounts and group offers can be found at www.jumpdome.at
- Online store:
Give the gift of shared experiences and creative presents from the comfort of your own home! Discover now in the JUMP DOME store
- JUMP DOME on social media:
Get exclusive insights and the latest updates! Follow us on our social media channels and discover the world of JUMP DOME
Simplybook your jump time ONLINE herenow
