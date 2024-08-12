JUMP DOME – Anyone can jump!

During the summer vacations, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt opens its doors daily from 9 am to 8 pm to offer you an extraordinary experience. Whether it's trampolining, the Ninja Warrior course or the giant air bag - there's something for everyone at the JUMP DOME! Don't miss out on this summer highlight and experience unforgettable moments with your family and friends. Escape the heat and look forward to 100 percent fun and action in the shade!