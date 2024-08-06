Parliament dissolved after the fall of the government

Rival Hasina released from house arrest

Shortly before the announcement of the dissolution of parliament, opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia was released from house arrest, her party announced. "She is now free," Bangladesh National Party (BNP) spokesman A. K. M Wahiduzzaman told the AFP news agency. The politician is a bitter rival of Hasina. Zia was convicted of corruption and placed under house arrest. The families of both women have dominated Bangladeshi politics since the independence of what was then East Pakistan from the rest of what is now Pakistan in 1971. Zia was in office from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006, while Hasina was in power from 1996 to 2001 and from 2009 until yesterday.