Tension mounts
Kamala Harris to announce her running mate shortly
Kamala Harris is heading into the US presidential election with the full backing of her party. In an internal Democratic Party vote via an online platform, the Vice President received 99% of the approximately 4,500 delegate votes. The 59-year-old plans to present her vice-presidential candidate shortly.
The first joint appearance with the currently unnamed candidate at her side is already planned for Tuesday evening (local time) - at a campaign event in Philadelphia in the important swing state of Pennsylvania. The Democrat duo will then embark on a lightning campaign tour through the politically contested states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Fast-track candidate search after Biden withdrawal
The selection of the vice presidential candidate in the US election campaign is usually a complicated process, which now has to be carried out in a fast-paced manner - because Harris has stepped up as a candidate at extremely short notice due to the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden, which had long been considered impossible.
In addition to Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, Governor Tim Walz from Minnesota and Governor Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, Governor J.B. Pritzker from Illinois, Governor Andy Beshear from Kentucky and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg were also in the running for the position. According to US media, Harris spoke with Kelly, Walz and Shapiro at the weekend. According to insiders, however, Harris has narrowed her search to Shapiro or Walz, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Josh Shapiro is considered the favorite
According to insiders, Harris' shortlist included only white men who are able to win over rural, white or independent voters. Shapiro in particular is considered to have a good chance - he has been considered for higher office for some time. As governor of Pennsylvania, Shapiro will definitely be at Harris' rally in Philadelphia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
