Kamala Harris to announce her running mate shortly

In addition to Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, Governor Tim Walz from Minnesota and Governor Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, Governor J.B. Pritzker from Illinois, Governor Andy Beshear from Kentucky and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg were also in the running for the position. According to US media, Harris spoke with Kelly, Walz and Shapiro at the weekend. According to insiders, however, Harris has narrowed her search to Shapiro or Walz, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.