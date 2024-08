His music calmed drivers after tunnel fire

"Do we have to die now?" asked the young vacationer desperately. The fear and uncertainty was not only great for the schoolgirl. As reported, a car caught fire in the middle of the Katschberg tunnel on the Tauern highway (A10) on Sunday evening. 170 people had to flee to safety. They then had to wait in an escape tunnel. And just a few moments later, the same girl started dancing wildly. How did that happen? A military policeman had grabbed his harmonica and gave a spontaneous concert.