The premier class? “There is nothing better”

Rangers possible

Although the aforementioned play-offs are still a long way off, the Bulls already know their potential opponents today (12). The draw for the qualifying final will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, which would provide Salzburg with some tough challenges. If Maurits Kjaergaard and Co. overcome the Twente hurdle, either the winner of the clash between Glasgow Rangers and Dynamo Kiev or the winner of the clash between Slavia Prague and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will be waiting.