Start on Tuesday
The premier class? “There is nothing better”
FC Red Bull Salzburg's mission in the top flight begins on Tuesday (20:45) with a home match in the third qualifying round against Twente Enschede. For captain Janis Blaswich and Co. the only thing that counts in the clash with the Dutch side is promotion.
Salzburg's start to the season was successful with two victories against western league side Dornbirn (6:0) and promoted GAK (3:2). However, the first real test of the season awaits the Austrian runners-up on Tuesday (20:45, live on Sky Sport and ServusTV). Twente Enschede, who finished third in last season's Dutch Eredivisie, will visit the Bullen-Arena. The first leg of the third qualifying round for the top flight is on the agenda.
"That's our ambition"
The anticipation for the start of the premier class mission is huge - also for coach Pep Lijnders. "We have a big game," says the 41-year-old. His eyes sparkle when he talks about the most important club competition in the world: "There's nothing better!" The Dutchman knows the top tier of European club soccer like the back of his hand.
As "co" of German starting coach Jürgen Klopp, he reached the final twice with Liverpool FC. In 2019, the Reds won against Tottenham, while in 2022 Mohamed Salah and Co. were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid. Lijnders was absent in 2018, when Liverpool also lost to the Whites (1:3). At the time, he coached Dutch second division club Nijmegen for half a season. However, he returned to the Mersey in June.
The new team on the Salzach is FC Twente. The respect for the Dutch team is there, but the self-confidence in their own strengths is stronger. "They will come with everything they have. After all, everyone wants to get into the Champions League. But I'm sure we can beat them," emphasized youngster Adam Daghim.
We know that they (Twente, ed.) will come with everything they've got and try to win the game. After all, everyone wants to get into the Champions League. But we can beat them.
Adam Daghim
Captain Janis Blaswich has a similar view. "Our goal is to get one round further into the play-offs," said the goalkeeper, who has already played eleven games for Leipzig in the top flight.
Rangers possible
Although the aforementioned play-offs are still a long way off, the Bulls already know their potential opponents today (12). The draw for the qualifying final will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, which would provide Salzburg with some tough challenges. If Maurits Kjaergaard and Co. overcome the Twente hurdle, either the winner of the clash between Glasgow Rangers and Dynamo Kiev or the winner of the clash between Slavia Prague and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will be waiting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.