Delayed debut in the hit crowned with a brace

"After that, the game just breezed along. Mitterlechner unfortunately missed a great chance to make it 2:2. Then Ayetigbo was fouled in the penalty area. The assistant referee wobbled, but unfortunately there was no penalty," moaned Hallein sporting director David König. The Wallers' "new signing" Ben Leitenstorfer came on in return. The ex-Hallein player has actually been with the club since the winter, but only now made his debut after healing a meniscus injury. And he crowned it with a brace! "A perfect short outing," was the praise from the coach. At the other end, only former Seekirchen player Adrian Wagner scored again - 4:2 for Seekirchen. König summed up: "But you could see that we're going to play up front. You can only go full throttle in such duels with Seekirchen."