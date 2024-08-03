Salzburg League
Delayed debut in the hit crowned with a brace
Seekirchen won the opening match of the Salzburg League against their title rivals - 4:2 - thanks to ex-Hallein player Leitenstorfer of all people. Meanwhile, Anif put down an exclamation marker, while in the north, there was a zero number with bad luck due to injuries.
The first round was dominated by the title contenders Seekirchen and Hallein. And the 450 spectators did not regret coming. Hallein got off to the better start, taking the lead through Florian Kiss after the ball came to rest. "That was a wake-up call for us. You could see that 90 percent is not enough," said Seekirchen coach Mario Lapkalo. Just ex-professional Fabian Neumayr, who was questionable for a long time beforehand due to an adductor ligament, then turned the game around before the break by converting two of three good opportunities.
"A perfect short outing"
"After that, the game just breezed along. Mitterlechner unfortunately missed a great chance to make it 2:2. Then Ayetigbo was fouled in the penalty area. The assistant referee wobbled, but unfortunately there was no penalty," moaned Hallein sporting director David König. The Wallers' "new signing" Ben Leitenstorfer came on in return. The ex-Hallein player has actually been with the club since the winter, but only now made his debut after healing a meniscus injury. And he crowned it with a brace! "A perfect short outing," was the praise from the coach. At the other end, only former Seekirchen player Adrian Wagner scored again - 4:2 for Seekirchen. König summed up: "But you could see that we're going to play up front. You can only go full throttle in such duels with Seekirchen."
At the same time, Anif celebrated a clear 4:0 win at newly promoted ASV Salzburg after a bumpy start. "They were more aggressive at the beginning, but we corrected that well and deserved to win," said a satisfied coach Tom Eder. "The crucial point was the 2:0 right before the break, that practically decided it. Anif came back after that and there wasn't much left," said ASV boss Robert Neureiter.
Bürmoos pick up a point, lose defender
In the evening, the Straßwalchner "young guns" and Bürmoos drew goalless. O'Connor held on to the point twice for the visitors, while Probst missed the match ball at the other end. "A fast-paced game at a high level," said home side coach Bernhard Huber-Rieder, who had no reason to complain. The only bitter pill to swallow for the visitors was that defender Wagner was forced to retire shortly after the break after a collision with a teammate and was taken off by the emergency services with suspected torn ligaments in his ankle.
In the only Sunday match (17), secret favorites Bramberg and Golling conclude the first round of the new season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.