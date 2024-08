These bees even recognize “traffic signs”

Ecological cycle from the Bee-Keeper

His noble environmental goal: agricultural land is freed from pesticides through leasing, among other things, thereby promoting biodiversity. This is financed by organic bee-friendly honey production. A well thought-out ecological cycle. "I actually see myself as a biodiversity manager and the bees as my allies," smiles the likeable bee keeper, who has already allowed 35 hectares to blossom in paradise for his protégés.