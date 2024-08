Two double bogeys! Sepp Straka falls far behind

Water shot

Straka only managed two birdies this time (on holes 9 and 14). In addition to a bogey, the Ryder Cup winner even made two double bogeys on holes 12 and 18, where he had made stroke gains on Thursday. A water shot on the final hole was to blame for his misery. For Straka, precious metal now seems out of reach, but he is not giving up completely in the battle for the top places.