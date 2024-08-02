Masses of rain again
Trembling before the next disaster in Thörl
Heavy storms hit Styria again late on Thursday evening. Once again, the municipality of Thörl in Upper Styria was particularly affected, with more than 100 firefighters once again deployed in disaster relief operations.
"Here we go again." With these words, the St. Ilgen fire department documented the start of operations in the neighboring municipality on Thursday evening. For many residents of Thörl, it was like a nightmarish déjà vu. After unbelievable amounts of rain left a trail of devastation through the community of 1,700 inhabitants in July, which is still far from being completely cleared up, the heavens opened their floodgates again on Thursday evening.
60 liters in one and a half hours
In one and a half hours, another 60 liters of rain per square meter fell. Far too much for the still soaked soil. Mud and water rose to the surface again, overflowing several cellars. The fire departments had to sound the section alarm again. "A total of 107 firefighters were deployed during the night," says Bernd Fladischer, KHD commander for the Bruck section.
Cellars had to be pumped out and hundreds of sandbags were used again to try and prevent the worst from happening. Many Thörl residents are at the end of their tether and are genuinely afraid of further storms - and that is only understandable when you recall the catastrophic images from July.
Impressive solidarity
Fortunately, it wasn't as bad as the previous month. "But the population has been sensitized, the soil can no longer absorb anything at the moment, the slightest rain can lead to flooding," explains Fladischer.
Once again, the cooperation between the fire departments in the region was impressive, "and has been for weeks", as the commander emphasizes. "This cohesion and this great network can only be achieved by the fire department."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.