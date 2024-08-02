Trembling before the next disaster in Thörl

"Here we go again." With these words, the St. Ilgen fire department documented the start of operations in the neighboring municipality on Thursday evening. For many residents of Thörl, it was like a nightmarish déjà vu. After unbelievable amounts of rain left a trail of devastation through the community of 1,700 inhabitants in July, which is still far from being completely cleared up, the heavens opened their floodgates again on Thursday evening.