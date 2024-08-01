Player criticism! Klagenfurt wants to replan financially

Hoping for the coaching fox

Now it depends on how quickly the new squad finds its feet - it starts on Saturday with the derby at local rivals WAC. "But they're also undergoing a change, they're not even in the middle of it. The team that has found its feet better and has been able to integrate the new additions more quickly will win." But with Peter Pacult on the bench, there is a coach who has often been able to get the maximum out of his squad. Gorenzel: "Our squad is also the same, we have leaders. They don't necessarily have to play to play an important role."