Austria has rejuvenated
Player criticism! Klagenfurt wants to replan financially
In a survey of Bundesliga players conducted by the Austrian Footballers' Association (VDF), Austria Klagenfurt did not perform well in some areas and came bottom of the league. The punctual payment of salaries lagged behind. However, payment via Germany is soon to be changed. Sports boss Günther Gorenzel talks about the upheaval.
With an average of 5.04 points (out of a possible 10), Austria Klagenfurt came last in the "punctual payment of salaries" category of the Footballers' Association survey. With the WAC (5.74), only the Carinthian local rival scored similarly poorly - the rest of the Bundesliga had 9 or more points. According to sports boss Günther Gorenzel, this is due to the fact that payment is made via the German main company SEH. "It's a somewhat complicated construct, which is why there were delays; the accounting is done via Germany," Gorenzel emphasized.
"The exchange is good!"
To ensure that things work better in future, managing director of economics Peer Jaekel is currently in the process of changing this. Otherwise, Gorenzel is not entirely dissatisfied with the survey: "We scored a decent 7.09 points in the exchange with the management, which is also important to us. We maintain an open relationship with the boys and have good contact. We're also only in our fourth year in the Bundesliga, so there are still hurdles to overcome."
Only new signings under the age of 24
Otherwise, the sporting director is satisfied with the squad given the circumstances. "We had to accept a cut in the sports budget because we are not allowed to spend more than we earn. That was different in previous years. But we have managed to put together a young and talented squad - with more speed than before." At 24, central defender Niklas Szerencsi was the oldest of the seven new signings. Gorenzel: "That must also be our approach. We want to be a platform for the players and also generate more revenue in future."
Hoping for the coaching fox
Now it depends on how quickly the new squad finds its feet - it starts on Saturday with the derby at local rivals WAC. "But they're also undergoing a change, they're not even in the middle of it. The team that has found its feet better and has been able to integrate the new additions more quickly will win." But with Peter Pacult on the bench, there is a coach who has often been able to get the maximum out of his squad. Gorenzel: "Our squad is also the same, we have leaders. They don't necessarily have to play to play an important role."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
