“It’s no longer about hoarding books”

15 euros a year for as many books as you can read: The price alone is a big argument for library membership. Children up to the age of 18 can even borrow books for free in Graz. And yet it takes more than that to reach the reading-enthusiastic population. "The number of media is becoming less and less important. It's not about hoarding books, but about having a selected, up-to-date collection," says Marie Therese Stampfl, head of the Graz City Libraries with nine locations and 27,000 active members. "You want to avoid the flood of information."