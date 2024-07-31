Trainer proud:
“Shows what a world-class athlete she is”
Michaela Polleres celebrates her bronze medal - and her coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch was particularly proud. "It was also very emotional for me. We set our goals very high. We clearly stated beforehand that we were coming here to win a medal. Ideally gold. It didn't turn out to be gold, but we're still delighted with bronze, it shows what a world-class athlete she is."
In the decisive fight, Polleres beat Spain's Ai Tsunoda Roustant with ippon. It is the second precious metal for the Lower Austrian under the sign of the five rings; she was second in Tokyo in 2021. It was also the first medal for the Austrian Olympic Committee team in Paris.
In the semifinals, she lost out to Miriam Butkereit from Germany. Polleres was very annoyed afterwards, she says, it was close. "I pulled myself together again and focused. Yvonne said I could still win a medal," she reported on the speech from her coach Snir-Bönisch.
"Pull yourself together and give it your all again"
"It was a tough moment after the semi-final to get her back on track. She was clearly disappointed not to be in the final. She did a great job, focused, put everything back on the mat and deserved to win bronze," said Snir-Bönisch. She had been told that these are the Olympic Games, which take place every four years. "Pull yourself together and give it your all again," was the message. And the athlete really flipped the switch during the short break.
The medal was very important because she wanted to prove herself once again after the games in Japan three years ago, said Polleres. "That I could pull it together again and fight well under all the pressure. I'm just happy that it ended well. In the end, the Tokyo medal put the pressure on once again," said the 27-year-old, whose parents and sister were in the hall.
Confirmation of hard work
Coach Snir-Bönisch saw the medal as confirmation of her work in the Olympic cycle. "It was also very emotional for me. We set our goals very high. We clearly stated beforehand that we were coming here to win a medal. Ideally gold. It didn't turn out to be gold, but we're still delighted with bronze, it shows what a world-class athlete she is."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.