“Shows what a world-class athlete she is”

"It was a tough moment after the semi-final to get her back on track. She was clearly disappointed not to be in the final. She did a great job, focused, put everything back on the mat and deserved to win bronze," said Snir-Bönisch. She had been told that these are the Olympic Games, which take place every four years. "Pull yourself together and give it your all again," was the message. And the athlete really flipped the switch during the short break.