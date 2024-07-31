Had vomited because of the strangulation

Court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller stated that the men were sane at the time of the crime. According to forensic pathologist Walter Rabl, the woman suffocated after vomiting due to the strangulation. She was intoxicated at the time of death and had drugs in her blood. Coroner Petra Hatzer-Grubwieser stated that the DNA traces matched the 28-year-old and could not have been the result of normal contact.