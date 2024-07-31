Woman was strangled
In the case of the two-day murder trial against a 28-year-old man accused of strangling a woman and then dumping her body in the Riedgraben, the jury retired for deliberations shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Prosecutor Markus Fussenegger is convinced of the guilt of the first defendant. "He robbed her of her livelihood", he stated.
Defense attorney Matthias Holzmann reminded the jury that his client's livelihood was at stake. Fussenegger pointed out that the 28-year-old had a motive, namely money owed to the victim. Mixed DNA traces were found under the dead man's fingernails that matched the 28-year-old. Holzmann said that there were many unanswered questions.
Guilty verdict only with 99.9 percent certainty
A guilty verdict could only be pronounced with 99.9 percent certainty. The money motive was questionable. The defense lawyer for the 22-year-old second defendant, who was accused by the 28-year-old as the perpetrator, also conceded this.
Victim strangled and dumped in a ditch
The 30-year-old was killed in the 22-year-old's apartment in Lustenau on the night of March 3, 2022. The two men then put the body in the 22-year-old's rented car and drove through Vorarlberg. The 28-year-old later dumped the woman in a ditch. A lot of alcohol and drugs were consumed on the night of the crime. A video recording at a petrol station led to the two men as possible perpetrators.
Men accuse each other
Statements differed on the question of who committed the crime. The 28-year-old said that the 22-year-old snapped and choked the woman after she provoked him. The 22-year-old, on the other hand, claimed that the 28-year-old suddenly attacked and choked the woman. Both men claimed to have been too shocked to intervene.
The victim's loan was the motive for the murder
Public prosecutor Fussenegger said that a loan from the 30-year-old to the main defendant was the motive for the murder. The woman had lent the 28-year-old 15,000 euros, which had led to a dispute. The 28-year-old had always paid, but sometimes too late. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace of the dead, but denied all other charges.
Had vomited because of the strangulation
Court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller stated that the men were sane at the time of the crime. According to forensic pathologist Walter Rabl, the woman suffocated after vomiting due to the strangulation. She was intoxicated at the time of death and had drugs in her blood. Coroner Petra Hatzer-Grubwieser stated that the DNA traces matched the 28-year-old and could not have been the result of normal contact.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.