New figures
This is how much a single day in the Ukraine war costs
Ukraine spends more than 3.7 billion euros a month on security and defense. This was recently announced by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. According to him, every single day of war costs the equivalent of more than 120 million euros (see video above).
The budget for 2024 already lacks the equivalent of more than eleven billion euros. These are to be raised primarily through higher taxes. As reported, the government recently presented a draft bill for this purpose. According to this, the military levy will increase from 1.5 to five percent. This was already introduced in 2014. In addition, car and jewelry purchases are to be subject to a military levy of 15 and 30 percent respectively. Since then, there are said to be more plans to buy new cars.
Russian military took the town
Meanwhile, the Russian military has captured the village of Piwdenne near the small town of Torezk during its advance in eastern Ukraine. The village is said to have been under Russian control for several days. There was initially no confirmation from the Ukrainian side. The Russian Ministry of Defense has been reporting new conquests for weeks. However, some only consist of a few roads.
A few kilometers to the north, Russian troops are currently attacking the city of Chassiv Yar. The Russian authorities currently control around a fifth of Ukraine's territory.
Mutual drone attacks
On Tuesday night, the two opponents attacked each other with drones. The Russian side reported "damage to a local power plant" and "damage to substations in the Belgorod region." According to the Ukrainian military, it also attacked a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region. A fire is said to have broken out there. Kursk is located on the border with Ukraine and has repeatedly been the target of attacks.
However, no information was provided about damage caused by drones from Ukraine. The war began in February 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.