This is how much a single day in the Ukraine war costs

The budget for 2024 already lacks the equivalent of more than eleven billion euros. These are to be raised primarily through higher taxes. As reported, the government recently presented a draft bill for this purpose. According to this, the military levy will increase from 1.5 to five percent. This was already introduced in 2014. In addition, car and jewelry purchases are to be subject to a military levy of 15 and 30 percent respectively. Since then, there are said to be more plans to buy new cars.