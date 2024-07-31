Hard work during heat alerts on construction sites

Yani is tanned: He is working in one of the rare shady spots. Interior walls are being boarded on the construction site in Wals-Siezenheim. Twelve apartments are being built not far from the fire station. The schedule is tight. The shell should be completed by October. "I don't need a solarium," laughs the construction worker from Bulgaria. He doesn't mind the heat that much, he says. "I like the sun." On the new heat app from the Bau-Holz trade union, he reads: 26.4 degrees in the shade! But in the scorching sun, that can quickly be too much when it beats down mercilessly on the construction site. "It's bad when the underground garage is being excavated," explains foreman Dragan. Then when there's no fan left and the heat is almost unbearable at midday.