“If this comes, doctors will leave hospitals”

Although the city council received some support for its proposal, the outcry against it was particularly strong. Both from some doctors and from parts of the Vienna Medical Association. Vice President Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied comments on this in an interview on krone.tv: "The proposal is not tenable and also not realistic in terms of work. The doctors and nurses in the hospitals are being trampled underfoot. Working conditions and working hours are insane." Should the Vienna City Councillor for Health actually implement his announcement, this would be an attack on part-time work, according to the Vice President of the Medical Association. And on women's medicine. Because most part-time employees are women. Kamaleyan-Schmied: "I know many colleagues who tell me that if this happens, they will leave the hospital."