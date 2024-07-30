GAK: Please not another lesson from the Bulls!

In the last 17 years in which the "Red Jackets" have not been in the top flight, they have only faced the Salzburg Bulls in one competitive match. On April 3, 2019 in the semi-finals of the ÖFB Cup. The GAK had sensationally advanced as a regional league team, knocking Vienna's Austria out of the competition with a 2:1 win after extra time. "Stop it, I've already forgotten the 0:6," laughs Lukas Graf, who played in central defense five years ago. "That was a lesson. Or rather, 90 minutes. It started from the first second, and in the tenth it was really dicey for the first time."