Grumpy
Harrison Ford snaps at reporter: “Stupid question”
His grumpy demeanor, which he wears for show in many of his films, is not an act. Harrison Ford's "sunny disposition" comes out especially when he has to deal with the media. Like now during a group interview for "Captain America: Brave New World" at Comic-Con in San Diego.
There, the Hollywood legend refused to answer the journalist from "Entertainment Weekly" magazine's "stupid question".
The background: Ford has replaced William Hurt, who died in 2022, in the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross aka "Red Hulk" in the action hero flick. Nevertheless, interviewer Gerrad Hall couldn't resist making a reference to Ford's most famous role, Indiana Jones: "Who's better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?"
"Stupid question"
To which the star's expression darkened: "That's like, who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo? I've always treated these questions with the utmost respect - and at the same time with the utmost contempt. I'm not going to answer that stupid question". To the laughter of his co-stars, Ford then flashed a wry grin and added with dripping sarcasm: "But thank you. Delighted to have been given the opportunity to make that clear."
For non-initiates of the Star Wars Empire who don't know much about Greedo and Han Solo: In the original version of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope", Ford as Han Solo shoots the bounty hunter Greedo. To the annoyance of many fans, director George Lucas later changed the scene and had Greedo fired first - to show that Solo had acted in self-defense.
"Wonderful mystery"
Ford also loves putting fans through the ringer. The actor admitted that in an earlier interview, he only pretended not to know that his hero was becoming the Red Hulk. When asked by Hall "Did you really not know who you were playing?", Ford sarcastically replied: "No, and thank you for that. That's just how stupid I am." He then added: "Of course I knew and it was a wonderful secret to keep. Unfortunately, the cat's out of the bag now. However, I still don't know what Red Hulks actually do!"
