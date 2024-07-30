Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Grumpy

Harrison Ford snaps at reporter: “Stupid question”

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 07:34

His grumpy demeanor, which he wears for show in many of his films, is not an act. Harrison Ford's "sunny disposition" comes out especially when he has to deal with the media. Like now during a group interview for "Captain America: Brave New World" at Comic-Con in San Diego. 

comment0 Kommentare

There, the Hollywood legend refused to answer the journalist from "Entertainment Weekly" magazine's "stupid question".

The background: Ford has replaced William Hurt, who died in 2022, in the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross aka "Red Hulk" in the action hero flick. Nevertheless, interviewer Gerrad Hall couldn't resist making a reference to Ford's most famous role, Indiana Jones: "Who's better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?"

Harrison Ford at the Comic-Con (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jesse Grant)
Harrison Ford at the Comic-Con
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jesse Grant)

"Stupid question"
To which the star's expression darkened: "That's like, who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo? I've always treated these questions with the utmost respect - and at the same time with the utmost contempt. I'm not going to answer that stupid question". To the laughter of his co-stars, Ford then flashed a wry grin and added with dripping sarcasm: "But thank you. Delighted to have been given the opportunity to make that clear."

For non-initiates of the Star Wars Empire who don't know much about Greedo and Han Solo: In the original version of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope", Ford as Han Solo shoots the bounty hunter Greedo. To the annoyance of many fans, director George Lucas later changed the scene and had Greedo fired first - to show that Solo had acted in self-defense.

"Wonderful mystery"
Ford also loves putting fans through the ringer. The actor admitted that in an earlier interview, he only pretended not to know that his hero was becoming the Red Hulk. When asked by Hall "Did you really not know who you were playing?", Ford sarcastically replied: "No, and thank you for that. That's just how stupid I am." He then added: "Of course I knew and it was a wonderful secret to keep. Unfortunately, the cat's out of the bag now. However, I still don't know what Red Hulks actually do!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf