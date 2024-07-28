The local hero
Marchand takes first gold in swimming party
Leon Marchand has caused a big Olympic swimming party! The Frenchman was crowned Olympic champion for the first time in his career in the 400 m medley in Paris on Sunday, leaving the La Defense arena shaking with emotion.
Marchand won by a large margin ahead of Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita and Carson Foster from the USA. In 4:02.95 minutes, the 22-year-old swam an Olympic record - and fell less than half a second short of his own world record.
Deafening shouts of "Allez Leon"
At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Marchand broke Michael Phelps' world record, which had stood for 15 years. Ever since this coup, the Olympic hopes of the "Grande Nation" had been resting on his shoulders. The atmosphere during his race was reminiscent of that in a soccer stadium. Thousands of fans sang the French national anthem. As Marchand made his way to the starting block, the spectators cheered on their star with deafening shouts of "Allez Leon". Later, the exceptional swimmer celebrated with his arms raised.
Marchand is coached by Bob Bowman, who once turned US superstar Phelps into a gold medal machine. The record Olympic champion with 23 title wins watched his successor as world record holder, the "French Michael Phelps", as he is already known, as a TV pundit for the US broadcaster NBC himself in the hall on his arms and legs. Marchand has three more individual starts in which he wants to be one of the faces of the Games.
Torri Huske triumphed in the women's 100 m dolphin ahead of her US compatriot and world record holder Gretchen Walsh. Bronze went to China's Zhang Yufei.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.