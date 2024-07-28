Marchand takes first gold in swimming party

Deafening shouts of "Allez Leon"

At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Marchand broke Michael Phelps' world record, which had stood for 15 years. Ever since this coup, the Olympic hopes of the "Grande Nation" had been resting on his shoulders. The atmosphere during his race was reminiscent of that in a soccer stadium. Thousands of fans sang the French national anthem. As Marchand made his way to the starting block, the spectators cheered on their star with deafening shouts of "Allez Leon". Later, the exceptional swimmer celebrated with his arms raised.