Traffic jams and long waiting times on the Karawanken highway

This was also the case on the Karawanken freeway, where traffic has been backed up for kilometers in the area of the Rosenbach toll station since Saturday morning. "The waiting time in front of the Karawanken Tunnel is more than one and a half hours. As feared, the start of the vacations in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg led to traffic jams and delays on numerous main routes in Austria on Saturday morning," says the ÖAMTC, which expects that the peak of the "Bavarian weekend" has not yet been reached.