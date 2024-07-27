Prize money millionaire prefers to fly “wooden class”

"Game feels good"

Although the Styrian is currently only in 120th place in the rankings (the top 115 get a tour card for next season), Nemecz is not worried about that. "Last year it was the other way around. I was better in the rankings, but my form was worse. I'm not so happy with the results, but my game feels really good. There is a clear trend, I played the most birdies in California and delivered consistently over all four rounds. That gives me confidence for the fall when the big tournaments come."