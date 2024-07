“eyesore” costs 10,000 euros per month

Beautiful restaurants, quaint guesthouses, the picturesque monastery and the magnificent lake panorama - Ossiach is popular with locals and guests alike, with thousands of visitors making a pilgrimage to the tourist community during the Carinthian Summer alone. However, the idyllic setting right in front of the town center has been disturbed for several years by a weathered hotel complex cordoned off with construction fences. As reported, the state of Carinthia sold the three-hectare ÖGB vacation village to a Viennese real estate investor for just 4.7 million euros in 2019. Operations were then discontinued and the municipality lost a leading business.