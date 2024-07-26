Ticker from 7.30 pm
The opening ceremony of the Olympics will be so spectacular
The Olympic Games in Paris will begin with a unique show in the middle of the Seine. France has big plans for the pompous opening ceremony on Friday evening. And is sometimes secretive about it. We will be reporting live from 7.30 pm - see ticker below.
The Summer Olympics in Paris will be ceremoniously opened on Friday. For the first time in history, the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium, but with a boat parade on the Seine. This ends after around six kilometers at the Trocadero, right next to the Eiffel Tower. Which artists will perform and who will light the Olympic flame is a closely guarded secret. The first of a total of 329 medal decisions will follow on Saturday.
Almost four hours of mega-show
It all starts at 7.30 pm at the Pont d'Austerlitz. After a six-kilometer journey to the northwest, the parade will end at the Trocadéro, right next to the Eiffel Tower. The ceremonial part of the opening will take place after the parade at the Trocadéro. The Olympic flame is also expected to be lit. The show is scheduled to end at 11.15 pm. The ceremony will be adorned with music and dance performances as well as light shows. There will be 400 dancers and 3,000 artists - probably also on the Seine bridges. The organizers want to present the French cultural heritage in twelve different scenes.
As is tradition, the Greek delegation is expected to kick off the parade, while France could close the river parade as host. In principle, the other delegations should be transported across the Seine in alphabetical order. The Austrian team will be led by judoka Michaela Polleres and whitewater canoeist Felix Oschmautz as flag bearers.
81 athletes from Austria
The Olympic Games are being held in Paris for the third time. The opening ceremony will kick off on Friday with a boat parade on the Seine, and 329 medal events in 32 sports are scheduled until August 11.
Austria is represented by 81 athletes in 19 of these, and ÖOC President Karl Stoss believes that "five to ten medals" are realistic. At the last Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021, there was one gold and one silver medal and five bronze medals. Austria's flag will be carried by judoka Michaela Polleres and canoeist Felix Oschmautz at the opening ceremony.
