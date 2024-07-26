The opening ceremony of the Olympics will be so spectacular

Almost four hours of mega-show

It all starts at 7.30 pm at the Pont d'Austerlitz. After a six-kilometer journey to the northwest, the parade will end at the Trocadéro, right next to the Eiffel Tower. The ceremonial part of the opening will take place after the parade at the Trocadéro. The Olympic flame is also expected to be lit. The show is scheduled to end at 11.15 pm. The ceremony will be adorned with music and dance performances as well as light shows. There will be 400 dancers and 3,000 artists - probably also on the Seine bridges. The organizers want to present the French cultural heritage in twelve different scenes.