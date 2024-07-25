Nothing works without them
Racing Johnnies on a pretzel and garbage mission
On adventurous vehicles, a group of lads transport all the essentials from A to B and keep the Generali Open in Kitzbühel running - ideally without having to walk themselves.
When Ciaran jumps on his skateboard, "food on wheels" takes on a new meaning. Because one of the tasks of the "Johnnies", as the camp boys at the Generali Open also call themselves, is to bake and deliver pretzels. Thanks to a spontaneous idea, Ciaran doesn't do this on foot: "I always ride here on a board anyway, and I realized that I'm faster that way," he grins. Sometimes almost too fast: "When there's a lot going on, I sometimes have to swerve quickly or stop."
Waste collection in small - but still big
The lads who dispose of the garbage have an easier time of it because they have a horn on their refuse truck. Well, it's actually a golf cart, "but we've got room for everything!" Romed, one of six young men who take care of the waste disposal, reveals with a laugh: "We've even taken something from the roof." Without the cart, the job would be more strenuous. And less fun: "Driving a golf cart is fun," smiles Romed.
Adventurous ride on the speed machine
The camp boys also have a great love: "This is our speed machine," say Abel, Daniel and Ciaran, presenting a mini flatbed truck that appears to have been assembled from an ant, four wheels and a pallet. Anything that is too heavy to carry is placed on the flatbed of the adventurous vehicle.
The seat behind the wheel is naturally highly coveted. "I'd call myself the driver," Daniel grumbles. Abel immediately has to disagree: "In terms of accidents, it's better if I drive - I haven't built one yet!" The "speed machine" has already undergone the odd repair. It can't do much more than walking pace. "It's older than us," the lads believe. But when asked how many barrels of beer their "speed machine" can handle, they agree: "All of them!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
