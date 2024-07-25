Racing Johnnies on a pretzel and garbage mission

When Ciaran jumps on his skateboard, "food on wheels" takes on a new meaning. Because one of the tasks of the "Johnnies", as the camp boys at the Generali Open also call themselves, is to bake and deliver pretzels. Thanks to a spontaneous idea, Ciaran doesn't do this on foot: "I always ride here on a board anyway, and I realized that I'm faster that way," he grins. Sometimes almost too fast: "When there's a lot going on, I sometimes have to swerve quickly or stop."