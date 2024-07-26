Two summit experiences in one go

The rust-leaved alpine rose is also known as the rust-red alpine rose and rust-red alpine rose and belongs to the rhododendron genus. Just like the crested alpine rose, it is native to the European mountains. The plant grows as an evergreen dwarf shrub or bush, reaching heights of between 30 and 130 centimetres. The sturdy branches and twigs are richly branched. The alpine rose flowers from May to July. During this time, the plant produces pink to red flowers, which are arranged in corymbose inflorescences. The upper side of the leaves is shiny, dark green and bare, while the underside is yellowish when the plant is young, turning rusty brown with age. This is where the name rusty-leaved alpine rose comes from. Its preferred habitat is usually acidic coniferous forests, sparse scrub, dwarf shrub heaths and krummholz scrub at altitudes of 500 to around 2800 m . Like all species of the genus Rhododendron, the alpine rose is also considered "suspected of being poisonous". However, the alpine rose honey made from its nectar is harmless and a local specialty.