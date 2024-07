Rope torn from elevator: Man falls into the depths

At around 1 p.m., dramatic scenes occurred in a catering business in Gumpoldskirchen in the district of Mödling. While loading several barrels into a freight elevator, the steel cable of the freight elevator probably broke. As a result, the elevator car plummeted two floors - a 56-year-old man who was transporting the barrels into the elevator was also swept away. He was trapped in a cellar under the freight elevator.