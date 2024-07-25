Plot: Countess Madeleine is a clever and beautiful woman who loves art and the men who create it. Such men are the poet Olivier and the composer Flamand, who have their eye on the countess and are invited to her salon. In order to win her heart, they each want to impress her with their own art form. Olivier writes a sonnet in Madeleine's honor, which Flamant sets to music. The countess is asked to choose the winner, but is unable to make up her mind and instead reflects on the deep connection between literature and music. A discussion with her brother, the staff and other guests does not help her decide, nor does the urging of her admirers. In the end, Madeleine sits alone in her boudoir and ponders the end of the story - hers and that of the opera.