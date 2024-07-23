Bold statement
Jessie J speaks openly about her ADHD and OCD
British singer Jessie J recently revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) after the birth of her son. I
In her post, she writes: "I was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about three months ago. When I told people, the most common response was: 'Yeah, we already knew that' (which is probably what some of you are thinking right now). Of course, in a way I had already suspected it, but having a baby made it, shall we say... made it even clearer. It was comforting in a way because it made the whole thing seem less heavy and scary. But sometimes it also made me think that I can't talk about it. Fuck that. Here I am, talking about it. I'm embracing it ..."
Jessie J describes that it's a strange feeling to know your whole life that you're somehow different and feel things differently, and then one day get an explanation for it when you least expect it.
"Broad spectrum"
"ADHD has such a broad spectrum, it's like a mystery to put your own version of it together. That's what it feels like to me. I now understand how to deal with it, grow and be successful. Honestly, I feel like a bit of a superhero as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right support and people around you to help you navigate it."
The singer emphasizes how the diagnosis has made her reflect on her whole life: "The way I am, the way I deal with things, the relationships I've had. The way I work and the way I love. It has empowered me and honestly overwhelmed me at times. If there's one thing social media has given me, it's the opportunity to identify, connect and heal with strangers who have a good heart and are going through similar things. I've always been honest about my life journey."
Jessie J closes with a heartfelt message, "I know so many people are going through the same thing and I honestly just want to hold your hand because I want mine held too. I have no boundaries, we know that. It's made me love myself even more. I hug my eleven-year-old self who cleaned her sneakers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day lives with 1000 lists so she doesn't feel like life is falling apart."
She concludes by encouraging her followers: "Here's to getting to know yourself even better throughout your life. And to love yourself all the time. Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more complete version of ourselves."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
