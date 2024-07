Emergency aid for our dear squirrels

"I have already raised countless cute tree dwellers. I can't remember how many protégés have found refuge with me. In some years there have been up to 30 kittens," says Karin Rossegger, an animal welfare activist who does a touching job for the local fauna. It is also touching that the Eichkatzerl mother always releases her protégés - when they are big enough - into the wild, i.e. gives them freedom. "Ultimately, they are wild animals to whom I give back the dignity of nature," assures the woman.