One in four Austrians has mental health problems

Psychological treatment should be available more frequently on a sickness certificate. Those who need it should have to pull out their e-card and not their credit card, said Rauch. On Tuesday in Vienna, he presented "Healthy from the crisis", a showcase project aimed at children and young people. So far, more than 22,000 people up to the age of 21 have received "rapid and local" support from either psychologists or psychotherapists. Fifteen sessions are free of charge.