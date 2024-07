One promotion and back! Mayer’s curious season

Not just the wing. After the last disastrous season, the entire squad is keen to make amends. "Of course, nobody liked the last season here. It has to be like it used to be." In plain language: "Every opponent who leaves our highway ramp should think to themselves, I don't want to go there anymore."

"Doing a great job"

After the summer upheaval and the 1:2 in the final test against LASK Amateure, the team is well prepared for this mission. "We currently have a small but fine squad." Which coach Patrick Enengl has fully under control. "He's doing a great job and really drives us on in training."