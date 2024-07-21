Closed home: new building on old site fixed

Private operator to build new home

Mayor Andrea Kö had been negotiating with the state for months about the future of an inpatient nursing and care facility for senior citizens in the municipality. It has now been announced that, following a unanimous decision by the state government, nothing stands in the way of redeveloping the site in Elisabethstrasse for the purpose of a modern care facility. The property is to be sold to a private operator who can build a new care home on it, and the tendering process will start shortly.