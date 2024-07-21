Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Care for senior citizens

Closed home: new building on old site fixed

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 19:00

A sigh of relief in the municipality of Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling: the state has now secured the future of the care home in the Vienna Woods, which will close in spring 2023.

comment0 Kommentare

The Beatrixheim in Elisabethstraße in Perchtoldsdorf was closed last spring due to serious structural defects. 49 residents had to be moved to other care homes and the building, which was constructed in the 1970s, stood empty.

Private operator to build new home
Mayor Andrea Kö had been negotiating with the state for months about the future of an inpatient nursing and care facility for senior citizens in the municipality. It has now been announced that, following a unanimous decision by the state government, nothing stands in the way of redeveloping the site in Elisabethstrasse for the purpose of a modern care facility. The property is to be sold to a private operator who can build a new care home on it, and the tendering process will start shortly.

"Securing the site and building a new care facility is an important message to the older generation and their families," says Kö. After all, Perchtoldsdorf should remain a place of well-being for all age groups.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf