Care for senior citizens
Closed home: new building on old site fixed
A sigh of relief in the municipality of Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling: the state has now secured the future of the care home in the Vienna Woods, which will close in spring 2023.
The Beatrixheim in Elisabethstraße in Perchtoldsdorf was closed last spring due to serious structural defects. 49 residents had to be moved to other care homes and the building, which was constructed in the 1970s, stood empty.
Private operator to build new home
Mayor Andrea Kö had been negotiating with the state for months about the future of an inpatient nursing and care facility for senior citizens in the municipality. It has now been announced that, following a unanimous decision by the state government, nothing stands in the way of redeveloping the site in Elisabethstrasse for the purpose of a modern care facility. The property is to be sold to a private operator who can build a new care home on it, and the tendering process will start shortly.
"Securing the site and building a new care facility is an important message to the older generation and their families," says Kö. After all, Perchtoldsdorf should remain a place of well-being for all age groups.
