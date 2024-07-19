Vorteilswelt
Cat seriously wounded

Animal lover pays for clues after mutilation

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 06:00

The genitals of a stray cat in St. Pantaleon were reportedly severed. Now a couple is nursing the injured four-legged friend back to health. Meanwhile, a reader is privately offering 4000 euros for information on possible perpetrators of the mutilation.

"I am deeply shocked by this crime and the brutality" - with these words, a reader contacted the "Krone". The cause is a gruesome animal mutilation in St. Pantaleon: a tomcat's testicles and penis were reportedly cut off - presumably with scissors, according to the vet. The vet had to perform emergency surgery on the injured four-legged friend.

The stray cat survived the mutilation. (Bild: Sabine Heesen)
The stray cat survived the mutilation.
(Bild: Sabine Heesen)

The reader - an animal lover from Vienna who wishes to remain anonymous - is now offering a private prize of 4000 euros for information "leading to the arrest of the perpetrator". The animal welfare organization Pfotenhilfe had previously announced a prize of 1000 euros - but without success for the time being, as neither Pfotenhilfe nor the police have received any information about possible perpetrators.

Cat has retained his trusting nature
The cat's serious injury was noticed by the Menghin couple from St. Pantaleon, who had regularly fed the stray for several weeks - until he disappeared on July 15 and only returned mutilated three days later.

The couple have now temporarily taken in the four-legged friend and are nurturing him back to health. "He's doing a bit better," says Maria Menghin (75). "He wants to go out again, but he's not allowed to yet because the wound is so big." Despite the incident, the cat has not lost his trusting nature towards humans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
