Man drifted off: major search operation for missing man

The remaining members of the group, another canyoning guide (32) in training from the Czech Republic and three other participants from Germany (aged 17 and 39) were rescued from the gorge at around 8.30 p.m. using a cable winch. The search for the missing person was unsuccessful despite the use of a drone and had to be called off at around 10.30 p.m. due to the onset of darkness. The search will be resumed on Thursday morning.