Scalded with hot water: baby’s life in danger

Rapid care

The mayor of Königsdorf, Mario Trinkl, witnessed the dramatic scenes of the accident at close quarters. "I was with our pool attendant when the parents ran past in a hurry with their babies. The babies were able to receive immediate professional care in the showers," explained the head of the village in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. A first responder also happened to be on site and responded promptly. The excitement in the recreation area of the bathing lake was great, Trinkl confirms. The family was in shock.