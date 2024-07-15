Vorteilswelt
Terrible tragedy

Scalded with hot water: baby’s life in danger

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 19:00

After the accident during a swimming trip in Königsdorf, the family must fear for one of their nine-month-old babies. Its condition is particularly critical after it was scalded. 

The outing of a family from Styria to the natural swimming lake in Königsdorf took a tragic turn shortly after their arrival later on Sunday afternoon. As reported, the father was carrying a rucksack with a thermos flask.

Scalded on the head
As he leaned forward, the lid of the drinking container opened and boiling hot liquid poured over the couple's nine-month-old twins. The boy and the girl suffered scalds to their heads. Each baby was flown to hospital by emergency helicopter.

The two babies were taken to hospital by emergency helicopter. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
The two babies were taken to hospital by emergency helicopter.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

Baby in artificial deep sleep
One of the two children had sustained particularly serious injuries, as was discovered by the hospital doctors shortly after admission. This baby is in artificial deep sleep at Graz University Hospital and is in acute mortal danger.

Rapid care
The mayor of Königsdorf, Mario Trinkl, witnessed the dramatic scenes of the accident at close quarters. "I was with our pool attendant when the parents ran past in a hurry with their babies. The babies were able to receive immediate professional care in the showers," explained the head of the village in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. A first responder also happened to be on site and responded promptly. The excitement in the recreation area of the bathing lake was great, Trinkl confirms. The family was in shock.

Rapid rescue chain
Initially, most visitors did not even notice the terrible incident. The sunbathing lawns were full and 2,000 guests crowded around the bathing lake. "In the middle of it all, the rescue chain was quickly set in motion by the relatives themselves," says the mayor. However, he is shocked by the behavior of many onlookers who followed the operation at close quarters.

Zitat Icon

The fact that everything is filmed on cell phones in such a difficult situation is terrible. You don't do that!

Bürgermeister Mario Trinkl

Trinkl and all the helpers now hope that "the doctors will win the battle for the life of the seriously injured baby and that both babies will soon be well again".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
